MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. The euro fell by 0.51% to 87.985 rubles on the Moscow Exchange on Tuesday.

The last time the euro was below 88 rubles on September 2, 2020.

By 14:01 Moscow time, the euro was trading at 87.95 (-0.56%). At the same time, the dollar fell by 0.42% to 73.89 rubles.

The price of the May futures contract for Brent crude oil on London’s ICE rose by 1.2% to $69.06 per barrel. WTI crude oil rose by 1.05% to $65.61 per barrel.