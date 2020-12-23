Nord Stream 2 priority project for Russia, its implementation going ahead — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is a priority project for Moscow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS, adding that Russia is going ahead with its implementation.

"That is a priority project and we are going ahead with its implementation," he said.

"The remaining questions [should be addressed to - TASS] the Americans," Peskov said when asked whether the international agenda around the Nord Stream 2 project may change due to Joe Biden's victory in the US presidential election.

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two gas pipeline strings with the total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea. The gas pipeline is 93% complete to date. The construction was suspended in December 2019 when the Swiss pipe-laying company Allseas stopped the work due to US sanctions. However, on December 11, 2020, the work resumed.