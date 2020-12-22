Onshore segment of Nord Stream 2 ready for commissioning

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Construction of the onshore segment of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has been completed and it is ready for commissioning, chief executive of Gazprom Export Elena Burmistrova says on Tuesday.

"The onshore segment has already been built and fully ready for commissioning. Construction work on the onshore segment in Russia is at the closing stage now as well," she added.

Construction of the gas pipeline in German territorial waters resumed on December 11. "The deadline for the offshore segment construction will depend in the first instance on a range of conditions, such as weather conditions, the work period, and so on," Burmistrova said.