Gazprom and Armenia discuss terms of gas supplies in 2021

MOSCOW, December 17. / TASS /. Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan discussed the terms of gas supplies in 2021, the gas holding said in a statement on Thursday.

"The parties discussed the results of work on gas supplies to Armenia in 2020 and the terms of supplies in 2021," the statement said. Gazprom is the only gas supplier to consumers in Armenia. The gas supplier to the domestic market of the country is Gazprom Armenia.

Since January 1, 2019, the price of Russian gas for Armenia has increased from $150 to $165 per 1,000 cubic meters. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the republic Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said earlier that the issue of reducing the price of Russian gas is of great importance for Armenia, negotiations with Moscow in this direction are continuing. At the end of March, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan sent a letter to the head of Gazprom with a proposal to start new negotiations on reducing gas prices due to the worsening economic situation associated with the spread of the new coronavirus.