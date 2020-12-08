Russia inks deal on naval logistics base in Sudan

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russia and Sudan signed an agreement on establishing the Russian Navy’s logistics facility in the North African country, according to the document posted on the government’s legal information web portal on Tuesday.

The document stipulates that the Russian Navy’s logistics facility in Sudan "meets the goals of maintaining peace and stability in the region, is defensive and is not aimed against other countries."

Under the agreement, Russia will be able to keep a maximum of four warships at the naval logistics base, including "naval ships with the nuclear propulsion unit on condition of observing nuclear and environmental safety norms."

The naval logistics base is designed for carrying out repairs, replenishing supplies and for the crewmembers of Russian naval ships to have a rest. Sudan will hand over to Russia for free for the entire period of the agreement’s duration the territory and the real estate that comprises the coastal zone and the water area with the mooring front (the berths for the floating craft). The military and civilian personnel should not exceed 300 people and may be increased upon agreement with Sudan, the document stipulates.

The agreement will be in effect for 25 years and may be repeatedly prolonged for the subsequent 10-year periods, if neither party notifies the other party in writing through diplomatic channels no less than twelve months before the expiry of the relevant period about its intention to terminate it.

It was reported on November 16 that Russian President Vladimir Putin had accepted the government’s proposal on signing an agreement on creating Russia’s naval logistics base in Sudan and instructed the Defense Ministry to ink the deal.