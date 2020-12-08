Russian developer ready to produce Sputnik V coronavirus jab in Ukraine

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) member Viktor Medvedchuk have discussed cooperation on supply and production of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Ukraine. The RDIF (the investor) and the Gamaleya Center (the developer) have expressed readiness to produce the Russian jab in Ukraine and submit documents to register it to relevant state agencies, the fund said in a statement.

"RDIF and the Gamaleya Center are ready to produce the vaccine in Ukraine and apply for registration by the country’s regulators. Production of the vaccine has already been made possible in Ukraine at one of the country's leading pharmaceutical companies, Biolik. The company’s facilities comply with all applicable GMP standards," the fund said in a press release.

According to RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev, logistic costs can be cut significantly if Ukraine launches vaccine production.

"RDIF is committed to cooperating and working together to organize the supply and production of the Sputnik V vaccine, created on a proven platform of human adenoviral vectors, with all interested countries. During our meeting we informed our partners on the efficacy, technological platform and other data regarding the vaccine. We also discussed details in the context of possible production in Ukraine, which will significantly reduce logistics costs. Sputnik V will help save the lives of people in Ukraine and protect them from coronavirus infection at this difficult time for humanity," he stressed. "We also note some positive changes in the position of our foreign colleagues, in particular the EU, where it is possible for a member state to approve a vaccine for emergency use on its territory. In addition, Sputnik V may be produced on the territory of an EU member state under the condition of exporting it later outside the European market. When it comes to vaccines, partnership is the only way to overcome the pandemic."