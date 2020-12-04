Kremlin blasts new sanctions against Nord Stream 2 as unfair competition

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The Kremlin considers expansion of the US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project as a manifestation of unfair competition, Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Asked about the Kremlin’s take on the US’ draft military budget for the 2021 financial year (started on October 1) approved by both chambers of the US Congress, which includes expansion of sanctions against gas pipeline projects Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream, Peskov said: "Same as on all other sanctions by the US." "Regarding Nord Stream 2, we consider that nothing more than a manifestation of unfair competition," he noted.

Such steps "basically contradict the principles of international trade and international law," Moscow believes. "Obviously we will do our best to protect our interests and the interests of international commercial projects," Peskov said when asked whether Russia plans any countermeasures.

Meanwhile, he refrained from specifying the measures that may be taken to offset companies’ losses from possible sanctions against the project. "I will withhold comments on particular details," the spokesman said, adding that Moscow "will obviously protect its interests."