Supply vessel to deliver pipes to Nord Stream 2 enters Baltic Sea

MOSCOW, December 1. / TASS /. The supply vessel Ivan Sidorenko which is planned to be used to deliver pipes during the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline left the port of Kaliningrad and entered the Baltic Sea, according to the data of the vessel tracking portal MarineTraffic .

According to MarineTraffic, Ivan Sidorenko should reach its destination at 14:00 local time. A more precise route of the vessel has not yet been indicated. Currently, in the Baltic Sea near the Curonian Spit, there are the pipe-laying vessel Akademik Cherskiy, which was called a possible option for completing the gas pipeline, supply vessels Umka and Finval and support vessel Baltiyskiy Issledovatel.

Ivan Sidorenko is designed to supply floating drilling rigs with consumables - pipes, cement, drilling brines, spare parts, fuel, water and food. It can also be used to assist damaged ships, floating drilling rigs and other floating craft. Earlier it was reported that Ivan Sidorenko was originally built as part of an agreement between the United Shipbuilding Corporation and Gazprom Flot in the interests of Gazprom for the construction of two supply vessels for work with semi-submersible floating drilling rigs.

The operator in charge of the construction of Nord Stream 2 - Nord Stream 2 AG - announced on the evening of November 28 that the construction of the gas pipeline would be resumed in December after a one-year hiatus. The pipeline will be laid using an anchor-positioned vessel in the exclusive economic zone of Germany. The name of this vessel has not yet been disclosed by the company. From a notice to mariners published by the Federal Waterways and Shipways Office in Stralsund, it follows that the pipeline operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, may begin laying the remaining section of the pipeline on December 5 and complete work in the German exclusive economic zone by the end of the year. At this stage, the plan provides for the laying of a 2.6 km section on each of the pipeline strings in the section south of Adlergrund. This is the last point of Nord Stream 2 before the Danish economic zone on the German side.