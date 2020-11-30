Nord Stream 2 receives full funding

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Gazprom and its European partners provided funds for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction nearly 100%, allowing for its commissioning, the press service of Nord Stream 2 AG, the pipeline project operator, told TASS on Monday.

"The Nord Stream 2 project is supported with financing in full scope and has all the required money and financial support to commission the gas pipeline. Almost 100% of required funds have already been provided by the shareholder and financial investors," the company said.

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two pipeline strings with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. To date, 94% of Nord Stream 2 has been finished. The construction was suspended at the end of 2019 when the Swiss pipe-laying company Allseas stopped work due to US sanctions.