Russian cabinet not planning any new measures to support business, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. The Russian government is not planning to introduce a new package of measures to support domestic business for the moment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Second wave of coronavirus does not push business activity down, says ministry

"Further, some measures [to support business] will be laid down, if necessary, taking into account all aspects that can be considered in a package," he said.

According to him, "so far it is not about any regular aid packages."

"It’s just not required, given that the economy continues to function," Peskov said. He recalled that "in the spring the situation was radically different."