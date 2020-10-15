Hainan to boost strategic cooperation to develop nuclear energy

HAIKOU, October 15. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities plan to boost the development of nuclear energy by strengthening strategic ties. According to the island administration, in this regard, an agreement was recently signed to deepen comprehensive cooperation with the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).

According to the Hainan government's official WeChat page, the talks were held this week with the participation of Governor Shen Xiaoming and CNNC Chairman Yu Jianfeng. They discussed mainly measures to accelerate work on the second stage of construction of the Changjiang nuclear power plant, located on the western coast of the island. In addition, the parties discussed the prospects for the construction of small multifunctional modular reactors.

"The party committee and the government of Hainan will consistently develop nuclear energy, <...> therefore, we are interested in long-term cooperation and strengthening strategic contacts with your corporation," Shen Xiaoming said. According to the official, the provincial leadership values ​​the partnership with CNNC as it contributes to the social and economic development of Hainan's free Trade Port.

According to Yu Jianfeng, the corporation he heads hopes to cooperate with Hainan not only in energy, but also in the field of radioisotope medicine.

According to the signed agreement, the parties are implementing a number of major energy projects, including the creation of a network of filling stations for electric vehicles. What is more, they plan to join forces to implement a program to promote eco-friendly vehicles in China.

According to the China Atomic Energy Authority, 47 reactors are operating in China, the total annual capacity of which exceeds 48,750 MW. In 2019, Hainan generated 9.72 billion kWh of electricity, which is 26% higher than the year before.