Hainan's Yangpu port provided duty free fueling worth 5,100 tonnes over the 'golden week'

HAIKOU, October 13. /TASS/. Hainan's Yangpu International Container Port provided timely refueling of several large foreign commercial vessels with duty free fuel over the last "golden week" in China (the October nationwide holidays). According to the Hainan Daily, 5,100 tonnes were shipped in the first five days of the holidays.

As the shipowners note, even on holidays, they were able to go through all the necessary customs procedures without delay and continue sailing along the planned routes in accordance with the schedule. The control over the quality and volume of the refueled fuel is carried out by a special company. The whole process is recorded, and then the customer can receive a final report drawn up by competent specialists.

Recently, the Hainan authorities have carried out a series of reforms to make it easier to refuel and export petroleum products. In May, local customs began issuing a new type of weight certificates based on the data from special instruments to measure the flow of hydrocarbons shipped. This made it possible to speed up the passage of control and reduce labor costs.

Yangpu plays a key role in the development of China's transportation network. In 2019, the GDP of this economic region, with more than 89,000 people permanent residents, exceeded 26 billion yuan ($ 3.7 billion). In accordance with the "Comprehensive plan for the formation of a new integrated sea and land corridor" of the Chinese State Committee for Development and Reforms, by 2035 this port will become a key point for the distribution of trade flows from various regions of the country to Southeast Asia and Oceania, Europe and North America. By 2025 Yangpu is expected to become a major regional transport hub, through which up to 5 million containers will pass annually.