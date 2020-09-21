Russian Energy Week to be held in new format in 2020 due to coronavirus

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. One of Russia’s largest international forums, the Russian Energy Week, scheduled for October 2020 will be held on December 11-12 in a new format, the Energy Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"The pandemic period has substantially adjusted all business events in the country and across the globe. This year the forum Russian Energy Week will be held on December 11-12 in an anti-covid format," the statement runs.

In its traditional format, the forum is expected to be held in 2021.