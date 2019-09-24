SIBUR to Hold a Session during the Russian Energy Week

On 2 October, during the Russian Energy Week International Forum, a session ‘Key Factors in the Competitiveness of the Global Petrochemical Chemistry: A Paradigm Shift?’ will be held with the support of SIBUR. The session will be attended by Deputy Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Pavel Sorokin, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of SIBUR Mikhail Karisalov, Head of Division for Energy Supply and Investment Outlook of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Tim Gould, as well as representatives of government and large business.

Due to increased demand, improved technologies and large-scale investments, petrochemicals are developing rapidly, outpacing global economic growth. The development prospects largely depend on the situation in the hydrocarbon markets, regional focus in terms of raw materials and production, and differences in industry incentive and regulatory mechanisms. At the same time, the global petrochemical industry witnesses a dynamic change in consumer preferences, demand for new materials, increasing environmental standards, and developing closed-loop economy based on recycling.

During the session, participants plan to discuss what internal and external challenges can change the paradigm for the industry development, as well as the expected recycling growth rates in Russia and globally.

