Western sanctions affect legal humanitarian aid, says Russia’s UN envoy

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Western sanctions have a negative effect on legal humanitarian aid deliveries, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said on Thursday in an open interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

According to him, Russia’s Western partners do not even want to discuss the possibility of lifting unlawful restrictions. "We regularly criticize them for it, stressing that they provide humanitarian aid to others on the one hand, and on the other hand, they are suffocating countries with unlawful unilateral sanctions," the Russian diplomat pointed out. "Of course, they do not like hearing that. They claim that sanctions do not affect regular people and only those accused of something, that their sanctions are targeted. This is sly."