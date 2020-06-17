Most Russians stranded in Latin America repatriated, says diplomat

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Most Russian citizens who applied to return home from Latin America have been back, while repatriation of Russians from Central America and Ecuador is in the works, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova told a briefing Wednesday.

"I can confirm that most of Latin America was covered by the repatriation program. However, we do not forget about the remaining Russians in Central America and Ecuador where no repatriation flights have been sent yet. We hope that soon we will be able to tell them good news. Everything’s in the works," she said.

Russia began gradually restricting international air travel on February 1, while all flights except for repatriation, mail and cargo ones were suspended on March 27.