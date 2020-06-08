Murmansk may handle 500,000 tonnes of fish delivered by Northern Sea Route

MURMANSK, June 8. /TASS/. The Murmansk Region may receive fish from the Far East, delivered by the Northern Sea Route. The existing capacities are sufficient for handling 450-500 thousand tonnes of fish products a year, the region’s Governor Andrei Chibis said in a post on VKontakte.

"With Rosrybolovstvo (fisheries authority) and other governors we have discussed how fish and sea products could be delivered along the Northern Sea Route from the Far East to other regions, with handling at the Murmansk port. <…> The project is interesting and promising, and - most importantly - realistic. We are interested in fish deliveries from the Far East to our ports to keep them busy."

According to the governor, the region may handle 450-500 thousand tonnes of fish products a year. Besides, the Norebo Company plans to build in the Kola Bay a sea terminal to serve vessels and to deliver fish to the domestic and international markets, where additional handling capacity is estimated at up to 1 million tonnes a year.

Thus, the governor continued, the region’s fish processing facilities will be busy, they will offer new jobs, and besides "fish on sale will be more affordable."

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin asked the government to eye fish deliveries from the Far East along the Northern Sea Route.