MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with delivery in June 2020 dropped by 30% on the London’s ICE to $17.92 per barrel on Tuesday.

Brent was traded below $18 a barrel last time in January 2002.

The dollar at the same time adds 2.8% against the ruble to 77.65 rubles. The euro grows by 2.7% to 84.18 rubles.