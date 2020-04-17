Russian authorities form package of measures to support industries, trade, says minister

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry has formed the main package of measures to support national industrial and trade enterprises and the Cabinet has already approved many of them, the head of the ministry Denis Manturov said as quoted by the ministry’s press service.He was speaking at a meeting of the Coordination Council for industries.

"We have already formed the main package of general and industry-based measures to support industries and trade, and many of them have already been approved by the government. We will work on these issues in detail at the next meetings with the president," Manturov said.

He noted that these measures will be applied to those enterprises for which the Industry and Trade Ministry received clear and timely information on emerging problems and future risks.

"I’m asking you to take this under special control and keep monitoring the financial situation, cash shortages and arrears of all significant industrial enterprises in your regions," Manturov addressed the governors, who participated in the meeting.

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin said that in the near future he intends to discuss measures to support the automotive industry, agriculture, housing and communal services, light industry, aircraft manufacturing and others. As Manturov said earlier, a meeting on supporting the auto industry is scheduled for April 22.