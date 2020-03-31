Putin reports 2019 revenues

Russian government to lay tax on deposit percentage of over $770 — Prime Minister

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. The Russian president filed a 2019 tax return within the timeframe prescribed by law, press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Tuesday.

"Yes, in accordance with the law," the press secretary said, answering the question whether the president reported his revenues for the last year.

The deadline for submission of annual returns of high-ranking officials is April 1. Officials of the presidential administration already filed all the required returns, Peskov informed earlier on Tuesday.

The Russian president earned about 8.65 million rubles ($110,800) in 2018, according to the last-year tax return.