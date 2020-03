MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with delivery in May 2020 fell by 5.1% to $26.06 a barrel on the London-based ICE on Thursday, according to trading data.

WTI futures lost 8.7% to $22.49 per barrel.

The dollar drops 0.7% on the Moscow Exchange to 77.69 rubles. The euro rose by 0.6% reaching 85.64 rubles at the same time.