Brent crude oil price down below $26 per barrel

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for May 2020 delivery is down by 4.5% on London’s ICE as of 1:54 pm Moscow time at $25.9 per barrel.

The price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for April delivery is down by 2.4% at $23.4 per barrel.

The ruble is down following the oil price drop as the dollar is up by half a percent at 78.7 rubles, while the euro edged up by 0.6% to 84.9 rubles. The MOEX index has slipped by 0.3% to 2,407 points, while the RTS index is down by 0.1% at 964.4 points.