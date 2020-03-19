Hainan sends 200,000 medical face masks to Japan, South Korea

HAIKOU, March 19. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities sent 200,000 protective medical masks to Japan's Hyogo Prefecture and the South Korean Island of Jeju to help combat novel coronavirus, www.hinews.cn reported on Thursday.

Humanitarian aid, 100,000 masks per a batch for both recipients, should be delivered within five-seven days. "A friend in need is a friend indeed. Most recently, Hainan has been fighting desperately with the novel coronavirus, the governments of Japan and South Korea have shown great confidence in Hainan, have provided their assistance, demonstrating international support that does not recognize state borders," the provincial Foreign Affairs Committee said in a statement. The statement indicates that Hainan is ready to provide all possible help and support to Hyogo and Jeju amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Chinese province of Hainan and the Japanese Hyogo prefecture became sister cities in 1990, with the South Korean island of Jeju — in 1995.

in the Hainan Province, 168 coronavirus cases were registered, six of which were fatal. In the entire province, only one infected person is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.