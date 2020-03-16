Armenia, Russia to impose 14-day ban on passenger air service over coronavirus

YEREVAN, March 16. /TASS/. Russia and Armenia have agreed to ban passenger air service for two weeks in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the press service of the Armenian government said on Monday after a telephone conversation between the two countries’ prime ministers, Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia and Mikhail Mishustin of Russia.

"The sides discussed steps aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus. Pashinyan and Mishustin agreed to restrict passenger air service between the two countries for a period of two weeks. At the same time, the sides agreed to ensure the return of the countries’ nationals. Cargo traffic will not be restricted," the press service said.

By today, Armenia has 30 confirmed coronavirus cases. More than 300 people are under quarantine.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported from about 130 countries and territories, including Russia, which has 63 coronavirus cases. The World Health Organization says that the novel coronavirus cases across the globe have exceeded 160,000, with about 6,000 deaths. The WHO has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic.