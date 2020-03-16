Russia's Aeroflot receives thousands of requests to refund airfare

At the same time, rebooking is under way for the urgent return of citizens from the countries where air travel has been closed.

"Currently, the company is processing several thousands of requests to refund canceled flights. Urgent refunds are being made, however, at the same time, the contact center and offices are busy rebooking tickets for urgent return of citizens from the countries with which regular flight connection has been suspended," Demin said.

He recalled that for these purposes Aeroflot would organize special flights over the coming days to return people home.

"Changing the date and time of departure is made without a passenger’s request and is sent by e-mail. We ask passengers to independently check the booking status," Demin added.