Russia to suspend air service with South Korea except Aeroflot flights starting March 1

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Russia will suspend air service with South Korea, except Aeroflot flights, starting March 1, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who leads the coronavirus prevention task force, informed on Wednesday.

"As of 00:00 March 1, we will suspend all air service except flights operated by Aeroflot and its subsidiary Aurora. Aurora will continue to operate charter flights until all our citizens leave the territory of South Korea. Aeroflot will continue to operate flights to Moscow, and all citizens arriving from South Korea will go through Sheremetyevo Terminal F," she said.