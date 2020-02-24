Dow Jones down 800 points amid novel coronavirus spread

NEW YORK, February 24. /TASS/. The US’ Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged over 800 points as trading opened on Monday due to concerns related to the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to the information released on the website of the New York’s stock exchange.

As of 10:00 am East Coast Time (6:00 pm Moscow time), Dow Jones lost 812.77 points (2.80%) to 28,179.64, S&P 500 Index, which includes shares of 500 biggest US companies, dropped by 88.36 (2.65%) to 3,249.39, while NASDAQ Index fell by 270.27 (2.82%) to 9,306.32.

The US stocks nosedived on Monday due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as investors are becoming more aware of the risks to corporate profits and economic growth, CNN reported. "The accumulation of reported cases and fatalities in China continue to [grow] at a slower pace but it's the spread elsewhere that's becoming a major worry," Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid was quoted as saying.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the city of Wuhan at the end of December 2019. The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Coronavirus cases were confirmed in 32 other countries and territories, including in Russia. According to the latest data, almost 2,600 people have died in China, around 25,000 have recovered, while the overall number of people who contracted the novel coronavirus has exceeded 77,000.