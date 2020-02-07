Aeroflot introduces flight between Krasnoyarsk and Yakutsk

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russia’s biggest air carrier Aeroflot announced a new flight between Krasnoyarsk and Yakutsk. The first flight is due on March 30, the company’s press service said.

"Flights of 3 hours and 15 minutes will be operated six days a week - from Monday to Saturday - on Boeing 737-800," the press service said. From Krasnoyarsk, the departure is scheduled for 11:00 local time, and arrival to Yakutsk will be at 16:15 local time. The return flight will depart at 17:30 and the arrival time is 19:05.

According to the press service, the company offers the new route in line with the plans to open in Krasnoyarsk Aeroflot’s international hub.

"For Aeroflot, it will be the second base airport; here we shall have Boeing 737 and SuperJet 100," the company said.

Krasnoyarsk has a very favorable geographic position, and from it would be very convenient direct flights to regions of the Urals, Siberian and Southern federal districts.

"Thus, the company will expand a net of inter-regional routes, bypassing Moscow," the press service added.

A new hub in Krasnoyarsk is a part of Aeroflot’s strategy, under which the carrier plans to service by 2023 as many as 100 million passengers.

"With the new regional transport hub we shall build up the number of transit passengers on domestic and international lines," the company said.