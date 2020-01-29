Nord Stream gas supplies totaled 58.5 bln cubic meters in 2019, comparable with 2018

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Natural gas supplies to European consumers over the Nord Stream gas pipeline totaled 58.5 bln cubic meters as of 2019 year-end, staying almost flat in annual terms, the pipeline operator said on Wednesday.

"Thanks to uninterrupted operation throughout the year, the pipeline was loaded at a level comparable to that of 2018," Nord Stream AG said.

The gas transportation volume reached 322.5 bln cubic meters since commissioning of the first string of the pipeline in November 2011.

The Nord Stream gas pipeline consists of two strings with the length of 1,224 km and throughput capacity of 27.5 bln cubic meters of gas per year each. It links the energy system of the European Union with Russian natural gas fields directly across the Baltic Sea.