Airports in three Arctic regions along Northern Sea Route to undergo renovation

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Four airports in Russia’s Arctic will be upgraded before 2024. Two airports are in Chukotka, one in Yakutia, and the fourth is in the Nenets Region, reads the government’s plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route’s infrastructure to 2035.

The airport complex in Amderma (east of the Nenets Region), a base for the development of oil fields, is to be upgraded by June 2022. By June 2023, the airport in Pevek (Chukotka) is to be overhauled.

According to the plan, the airport in Yakutia’s Chersky will be ready in June, 2024. The airport is not far from a river port, which is 130km from the confluence with the Kolyma River in the East Siberian Sea. The Keperveyem airport near Bilibino, Chukokta’s third city in terms of population, will be renovated by December, 2024. Only air transport connects Chukotka’s capital and Bilibino.

The government also plans to develop infrastructures of seaports and terminals. Renovation of the Pevek sea port is due to be done by December, 2020. One year later, in December 2021, the Sabetta sea port (the Yamalo-Nenets Region) will finish the upgrade. The port will begin working year-round and will become a key hub on the Northern Sea Route (NSR).

The plan includes development of infrastructures for the rescue fleet. By December 2020, the Emergencies Ministry and Rosatom (the nuclear energy corporation) will present to the government suggestions on construction jointly with mineral resources companies the Arctic centers to manage emergency situations in Pevek and Sabetta.

On Monday, Rosatom said the Russian government had adopted the company’s plan to develop the Northern Sea Route’s infrastructures to 2035. The plan pays special attention to emergency-rescue facilities along NSR.