EU official confirms that agreement on Russian gas transit via Ukraine was signed

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. /TASS/. The agreement on Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine has been signed, Vice-President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic said on Friday.

"Please to have signed the well-balanced agreement that is essential for ensuring an uninterrupted transit of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine. Everyone is a winner today," Sefcovic wrote on his official Twitter account.

A spokesperson for Gazprom earlier told reporters that Russia and Ukraine have signed a protocol on agreements for continuing gas transit via Ukraine and settling mutual claims. The office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that the details of the deal will be made public on December 21 at the briefing held by Ukrainian Energy Minister Alexey Orzhel and Executive Director of Naftogaz Yury Vitrenko.