Russia, Ukraine sign protocol on gas transit, claim settlement — Gazprom

Payment of around $3 bln by Gazprom may be part of package gas agreement with Ukraine

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine have signed a protocol on agreements for continuation of gas transit via the territory of Ukraine and settlement of mutual claims, a spokesperson of the Russian gas holding Gazprom told reporters on Friday.

"The Russian and the Ukrainian parties signed a protocol of agreements on continuation of gas transit over the territory of Ukraine and settlement of mutual claims," the spokesperson said.

Trilateral consultations on gas between Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission were held in Berlin on Thursday for over six hours. The current contract between Russia's Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz on Russian gas transit expires on 31 December 2019. The previous trilateral consultations were held on October 28.