Meeting on gas transit via Ukraine planned for November 29

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The next trilateral technical meeting on the issue of gas transit via Ukraine is scheduled for November 29, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky told TASS on Monday, adding that the format of the meeting would be defined on Wednesday, November 27.

"[The meeting] is potentially planned for Friday, though it may be held differently — as a videoconference or face-to-face, which will be decided on Wednesday," he explained.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Energy Ministry positively views the results of the trilateral technical meeting on gas transit via Ukraine held on November 20, the deputy minister commented. "I view [the meeting] positively," he said, adding that "the work on corporate documents is underway."