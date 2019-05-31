US behaving ‘like in the times of the Wild West’ in relation to NordStream 2, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Instead of promoting fair competition with the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, the US continued to exert pressure over European states, "like in the times of the Wild West", Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the RT channel on Friday.

"Instead of fair competition with Nord Stream 2, the USA prefers to act in Europe like in the times of the Wild West. They have shown their guns and told the Europeans that they will buy American gas, and it does not matter that it’s at least 30% more expensive than Russian gas," Peskov said.

According to him, the Nord Stream 2 is profitable not only for the supplier, but also for the buyers of Russian gas. Besides, it will make a "significant contribution to Europe’s energy security", he added.

The Nord Stream 2 project is set to expand the operation of the main gas pipeline - Nord Stream - which connects Russia and Germany bypassing transit countries, like Ukraine, Belarus, Poland and other Eastern European and Baltic states, stretched out along the Baltic Sea bed. The gas pipeline mirrors the Nord Stream route going through exclusive economic zones and territorial waters of five countries - Russia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and Germany. The pipeline’s throughput capacity is 27.5 bln cubic meters a year. The total cost of the project has been estimated at 9.5 bln euro. The commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is scheduled for the end of 2019.