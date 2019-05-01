Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin signs law on reliable Russian Internet

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 01, 22:01 UTC+3

The document presupposes the centralized operation of the Runet if it is disconnected from the global network infrastructure

Share
1 pages in this article
Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin

© Alexey Nikolsky/Press Service of the President of the Russian Federation/TASS

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the law on providing a stable operation of the Russian Internet (Runet) in case it is disconnected from the global infrastructure of the World Wide Web. The document was published on Wednesday on the official web portal of legal information.

Read also

Stable Runet law follows global information security trend, says expert

According to the law, in case there are threats to the stable, safe and integral operation of the Russian Internet on Russian territory, the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media will be able to carry out "the centralized operation of the general communications network." The Russian government will approve the order of this management and will determine kinds of threats and measures to eliminate them. In particular, the cabinet of ministers will determine "cases of managing hardware for threat countering and conveying binding orders." The cabinet of ministers will also "determine conditions and cases in which a communications provider has the right not to direct traffic through the hardware for threat countering."

The Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media will provide this hardware to communications providers free of charge. The federal service will also determine the specifications for installing these systems and the requirements for their use by communication networks. A provider that installs this hardware is released from the obligation to block banned information if access to it in the communication network of this provider is restricted with the use of these systems under the centralized operation of the general communications network (as the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media will carry out access restriction).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russia's domestic policy
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin signs law on reliable Russian Internet
2
Putin simplifies Russian citizenship process for certain groups of Ukrainians
3
Lavrov in conversation with Pompeo blames US for support for attempted coup in Venezuela
4
Militants attacked Hmeymim airbase and Syrian forces in Latakia 12 times in April
5
US is trying to sow confusion and fear in Venezuela to demoralize its citizens - diplomat
6
Russia sends new S-400 missiles to China to replace those damaged in 2017 — source
7
Georgia’s opposition threatens to impeach president over refusal to host US military base
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT