Police arrest drugged driver after 5-minute car chase through Kazan airport

Society & Culture
December 23, 18:49 UTC+3 KAZAN
Several police officers were injured in the chase which lasted for some five minutes
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Nasyrov/ITAR-TASS

KAZAN, December 23. /TASS/. Two criminal cases have been filed against an intoxicated driver who plowed through the doors of the Kazan airport terminal’s entrance, in an attempt to shake off police chasing him, the escapade resulted in damages of 6 mln rubles (some $100,000), local prosecutors said on Friday.

"On the evening of December 22, the driver of a VAZ-2115 car chased by Kazan policemen raced through the terminal hall of the Kazan international airport, causing damage to the interior," prosecutors said. "After that he smashed through the terminal’s glass wall and was detained by policemen outside."

Several police officers were injured in the chase which lasted for some five minutes.

When detained, some 4 grams of cannabis were found in the car of the 40-year old suspect. Subsequently, the perpetrator has been jailed for 15 days.

The CCTV footage of the chase went viral on YouTube.

