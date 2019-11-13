Army Forum, Army Games to be held simultaneously in 2020 — Russian top brass

"We will hold the sixth Army International Military and Technical Forum in August next year," he said, adding that the event would take place "simultaneously with the International Army Games."

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. The Army Military and Technical Forum and the International Army Games will be held simultaneously in August 2020, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting of the forum’s organizing committee on Wednesday.

According to Shoigu, it will make it possible to ensure the participation of high-ranking delegations and expand the scope of talks and meetings. "Undoubtedly, it will have a positive impact on the image of both events," the Russian defense minister pointed out.

He noted that the fifth forum, held in 2019, outperformed the previous ones. "The Patriot exhibition center hosted more than 1,300 companies and organizations that put over 27,000 samples of military and dual-use products on display," Shoigu specified.

As many as 46 state contracts worth more than one trillion rubles ($15.5 bln) were signed at the forum. Large-scale demonstrations of cutting-edge military equipment took place at the Alabino shooting range, the Lake Komsomolskoye facility and the Kubinka airfield, as well as in all of Russia’s military districts and at the Northern Fleet bases, the Russian defense minister added.