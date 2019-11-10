Russia to participate in AI regulatory work of international organizations - Deputy PM

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Russia intends to take part in activities of the majority of large international organizations and associations for discussion of regulation of the artificial intelligence (AI) sphere, Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov told reporters on the sidelines of the Artificial Intelligence Journey forum in Moscow.

"Yes, certainly, we believe we will participate in all formats. This pertains also to such major political formats as G20, and we are already participating in such work. We will work within the framework of the Council of Europe in the working group on AI ethics. We have a good contact with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the World Economic Forum All the countries face this challenge. Certainly, it is better to look for a response together in view of cross-border nature of data, to have compatible and clear regulation," the official said.

Legislative regulation of the artificial intelligence sphere in Russia should not be unnecessarily tough, Akimov said at the forum earlier.