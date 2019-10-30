Tatarstan offers European countries assistance in strategic planning

KAZAN, October 30. /TASS/. The Chairman of Tatarstan's State Council Farid Mukhametshin at a meeting of the Chamber of Regions of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe (CLRA) in Strasbourg invited representatives of European countries to exchange experience in strategic planning, the regional parliament's press service reported on Wednesday.

The official pointed out that the strategy of socio-economic development of Tatarstan until 2030, adopted in 2015, is seen on the federal level as one of the best regional practices. According to him, the republic became one of the first Russia's regions where a programme approach to strategic planning was applied. Mukhametshin noted the importance of involving local residents in the development and decision-making.

"The republic's head of the parliament believes that the practices accumulated in Tatarstan can be implemented in certain European states. Thus, Farid Mukhametshin invited his European counterparts to Tatarstan to exchange experience," the statement reads.

The republic's State Council hears an annual report on the activities of executive authorities, including on compliance with the strategy's key sections. Taking into account the document, the republican budget is also considered.



"International context is one of the important conditions for the implementation of strategy-2030. Tatarstan tackles these matters by expanding trade, economic, interparliamentary, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Achieving the strategic goal - high competitiveness - requires us to boost relations with developed economies, especially the European ones", the press service quoted Mukhametshin as saying.

The meeting of the Chamber of Regions was held in Strasbourg on the sidelines of the 37th session of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe.