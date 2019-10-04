Contacts with Denmark on gas pipeline construction constructive, Nord Stream 2 AG informs

GENEVA, October 4. /TASS/. Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, is working constructively with Danish authorities for timely obtainment of the construction permit. Construction of the offshore gas pipeline is on track, Spokesperson of the company Jens Mueller told TASS on Friday.

"So far construction is progressing according to schedule," the spokesperson said. "As of today, we have laid more than 2,000 km of pipeline in Russian, Finnish, Swedish and German waters. Construction of both landfall areas is nearing completion," Mueller noted.

"There are two pending applications in Denmark for routes in international waters (Exclusive Economic Zone)," the spokesperson said. "The handling procedure for one of them has been completed, the other one is at a quite advanced stage. We are working constructively with the Danish authorities to ensure the timely consent for one of the routes as envisaged by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea," Mueller added.

The Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipeline project involves construction of two lines with the total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters of gas per year from the coast of Russia across the Baltic Sea to Germany. The pipeline route goes through exclusive economic zones and territorial waters of Russia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and Germany. At the moment, only Denmark has not given permission for the construction.