Next trilateral gas meeting between EU, Russia, Ukraine to be held on October 28

BRUSSELS, October 4. /TASS/. The next round of trilateral consultations on the gas issue in the format Russia-EU-Ukraine will be held on October 28 in Brussels, European Commission’s Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic wrote on his Twitter account on Friday.
"Glad to host the next round of trilateral gas talks with Russia and Ukraine on October 28, building on the progress achieved earlier this month," he said.
The latest round of trilateral gas consultation between Russia, Ukraine and the European Union was held on September 19. Following the meeting, which only lasted 40 minutes, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that the consultations were very fruitful for the first time in many years. Sefcovic noted the positive and constructive atmosphere at the consultations. The sides also claimed that it is possible to continue transiting Russian gas to Europe through Ukraine in almost any scenario.