Next trilateral gas meeting between EU, Russia, Ukraine to be held on October 28

BRUSSELS, October 4. /TASS/. The next round of trilateral consultations on the gas issue in the format Russia-EU-Ukraine will be held on October 28 in Brussels, European Commission’s Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic wrote on his Twitter account on Friday.

"Glad to host the next round of trilateral gas talks with Russia and Ukraine on October 28, building on the progress achieved earlier this month," he said.