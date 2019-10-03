Sberbank denies data leak of 60 mln credit cards

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Sberbank denies reports on leakage of data from 60 mln credit cards. Data leak about 200 credit cards have been confirmed so far, a bank’s spokesperson told reporters on Thursday.

Stolen data of 200 credit cards are not publicly accessible anymore.

Leakage report is incorrect because the bank has not issued so many credit cards, the spokesperson said. Sberbank has about 18 mln active credit cards at the moment. The bank historically issued about 40 mln cards.

Sberbank initiated an inspection as soon as reports about the potential data leak appeared. The bank also notified the Bank of Russia, telecom and media watchdog Roskomnadzor and law enforcement agencies about the incident.

Data leak occurred other than as a result of a hacker attack or a security violation. Sberbank believes with a high degree of probability that data were stolen from the Ural branch by an employee. Work is underway to find the abuser, the Sberbank’s spokesperson said.