Denmark under pressure regarding Nord Stream 2 construction, says Putin

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Denmark is being subjected to strong pressure regarding the issue of issuance of permit for the Nord Stream 2 construction, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Russian Energy Week forum on Wednesday, adding that the gas pipeline project will be implemented.

"Denmark is being subjected to strong pressure. Whether it will be able to demonstrate independence and sovereignty depends on itself. If it fails - there are other routes. That will be more expensive and slightly delay the project, though I still think it will be implemented," he said.