Arctic LNG 1 capacity to be about 20 mln tonnes per year, says Novatek CEO

TOKYO, September 26. /TASS/. Arctic LNG 1, which will be the next LNG project of Novatek after Arctic LNG 2, will produce about 20 mln tonnes of liquefied natural gas per year, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian gas producer Leonid Mikhelson told reporters on Thursday.

"We have received one more field, Soletsko-Khanaveiskoe, with reserves over 100 bln cubic meters. It is in the immediate vicinity of two other fields held by us, Trekhbugornoe and Geofizicheskoe, where we perform extensive exploration. In two years, all these three fields will make possible to obtain the resource base for the next project of the same capacity as Arctic LNG 2 - about 20 mln tonnes. We will consider it as the investment project only after that," Mikhelson said.

Novatek will consider the increase of the LNG production plan up to 70 mln tonnes by 2030 in 2020-2021, Mikhelson said earlier. The company plans to build at least six liquefaction trains by 2030, with investments totaling about 2.5 trillion rubles ($38.9 bln), the top manager said.