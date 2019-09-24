Mercedes-Benz RUS recalls more than 4,600 Sprinter models

MOSCOW, September 24. / TASS /. Mercedes-Benz RUS JSC recalls 4,635 Sprinter minibuses in Russia, the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology (Rosstandart) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The recall affects vehicles sold between August 2017 and May 2018.

"The reason for the recall of vehicles is the engine wiring harness, which, due to suboptimal laying in the engine compartment, can rub against the bracket," the report says. The location of the wiring can cause abrasion of the wires, which will lead to emergency operation of the engine or its unexpected stop. Moreover, the occurrence of sparks is not excluded, which increases the possibility of fire. "Because of this, the risk of an accident and / or injury to passengers may increase," the agency explained.

The cars that are subject to recall, the engine wiring harness will be checked and, if necessary, repaired.

In March, the company also recalled 1,600 S-class sedans in Russia due to problems with functioning of the driver assistance package.