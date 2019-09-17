Russia, China to reach $200 bln worth of mutual trade turnover by 2024, says PM

ST. PETERSBURG, September 17. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing plan to reach $200 bln worth of mutual trade turnover by 2024, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at the 24th expanded meeting of heads of the two countries’ governments on Tuesday.

"We target reaching the level of $200 bln by 2024. The plan is to achieve that (goal) mainly through joint projects in the field of energy, industry, hi-tech and agriculture," he said.

Last year mutual trade turnover gained one fourth to over $108 bln, Medvedev added.