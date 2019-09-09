Russia’s poultry export to China to exceed $100 mln in 2019, says ministry

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia’s poultry exports to China is on track to exceed $100 mln in 2019, Agriculture Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Russia has already supplied 18,700 tonnes of poultry worth more than $41 mln to the People’s Republic of China this year. "Meanwhile, the monthly supplies dynamics is demonstrating solid growth, having risen from 54 tonnes this February to over 7,500 tonnes in August," the statement said.

According to the ministry, 31 Russian companies have the right to deliver poultry to the Chinese market. Other producers have also shown interest on being put on the list, it added.

In November 2018, Russia and China signed protocols on veterinary sanitary requirements for mutual supplies of frozen poultry meat and dairy products. The first batch of Russia’s frozen poultry meat was delivered to the Chinese market at the beginning of March 2019.