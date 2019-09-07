Cambodia to open consulate general on Hainan in October

HAIKOU, September 7. /TASS./ The first consulate general of the Kingdom of Cambodia on Hainan will open in October in Haikou, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported. According to the publication, the governor of Hainan, Shen Xiaoming, met with the appointed Consul General of Cambodia in Haikou Ung Wanta. He congratulated the diplomat on assuming office.

According to the governor, the opening of the Consulate General will play an important role in boosting the implementation of projects to develop a pilot free trade zone and a free trade port on Hainan, as well as give impetus to further cooperation between China and Cambodia.

Shen Xiaoming hopes that Hainan and Cambodia will continue to enhance trade and economic relations, promote cultural exchanges and expand cooperation in areas such as agriculture and tourism.

The Consul General, in turn, noted that Cambodia and China's friendship goes back a long way. He also thanked the Hainan Provincial Party Committee and the local authorities for their assistance in opening the diplomatic mission of Cambodia in Haikou. According to him, the Consulate General intends to make every effort to actively promote cooperation between Cambodia and Hainan in economy, trade, culture in order to bring relations between the countries to a new level.