Bill on private investments in shelf’s development due within one month

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. A bill allowing private investments in unallocated fields on the shelf will be ready within one month, Deputy Minister for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic Alexander Krutikov told the Eastern Economic Forum.

"We have discussed it with the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Natural Resources, the government has given instructions to draft a bill, which will provide access for private investors to the unallocated fields on the shelf," the deputy minister said. "We shall draft the bill within one month and will submit it to our colleagues."

"This, of course, is not a sufficient condition to boost the shelf’s development, but it is necessary anyway," he added.

