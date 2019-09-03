Russia-China media forum, ‘Far East Street’ opening to be held as part of EEF-2019

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. The Russia-China Media Forum and the opening of the ‘Far East Street’ Exhibition will be held on Tuesday as part of the upcoming fifth Eastern Economic Forum at the Far Eastern Federal University campus in Vladivostok, Roscongress Foundation that organizes the event has said. Moreover, the International Academic Conference on Russian-Chinese relations will be held on the same day.

The fifth Russia-China Media Forum is expected to be attended by representatives of the two countries’ leading media outlets and companies, Internet platforms and other industry-related organizations. "The Russian delegation will be headed by Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Chief of the Government Staff Konstantin Chuychenko. Forum participants will discuss issues surrounding media interaction, such as media collaboration in the digital environment, content sharing, the creation of joint information products, professional standards, and the protection of personal data in the new media era," Roscongress Foundation said.

Traditionally, Russian-Chinese media forums are held on the sidelines of major international events. For example, the third Russia-China Media Forum was held in Moscow as part of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to the Russian Federation in 2017, and the fourth Media Forum was held in Shanghai as part of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s visit to China in 2018.

Moreover, the ‘Far East Street’ Exhibition to be held as part of the Eastern Economic Forum will be opened on Tuesday. ‘Far East Street’ guests will get acquainted with unique cultures and traditions of the inhabitants of the Far East along with major economic, infrastructure, tourist, and cultural projects being implemented in the region. Eleven regions of the Far East will be participating in the exhibition, which will be open to EEF guests and participants from 3 to 6 September.

The International Academic Conference on Russian-Chinese Relations will also be held with the support of the Roscongress Foundation in Vladivostok as part of the starting day of the Forum. The Conference is going to be the largest academic event in Russia dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. "Leading Russian and Chinese historians and heads of universities, research institutes, and academic centres will take part in the Conference. The opening ceremony will be held for an historical and documentary exhibition dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the People’s Republic of China," Roscongress said.

Welcoming addresses at the plenary session will be delivered by Russian Historical Society Presidium member and History of the Fatherland Foundation Executive Director Konstantin Mogilevsky and Roscongress Foundation Deputy CEO and EEF Director Igor Pavlov. China will be represented by Vice President of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and Chinese History Research Institute Director Gao Xiang and Vice President of the Association of Former Diplomats of China and Professor of the Diplomatic Academy Zhao Weiping. The participants of the Conference will discuss various aspects of international relations: the history of development, cooperation prospects in the fields of higher education, culture, economy, as well as its new areas.

The Eastern Economic Forum established in 2015 takes place each year in Vladivostok. It serves as a platform for the discussion of key issues in the world economy, regional integration, and the development of new industrial and technological sectors, as well as of the global challenges facing Russia and other nations. Events at the Forum traditionally take place in the form of panel sessions, roundtables, televised debates, business breakfasts, and business dialogues devoted to Russia’s relationships with various countries.

In 2018, 220 agreements, contracts, memorandums and protocols worth over 3 trillion rubles ($46.4 bln) were signed at the Forum, which was attended by over 6,000 delegates from 60 states. This year the Forum will take place on September 4-6. TASS news agency is the event’s general information partner, the official photo hosting agency and moderator of the presentation zone focusing on the Russian Far East’s innovation opportunities.